This Couple Endured A Bitter Divorce, But Four Years Later He Made An Appearance At Her Wedding

If you had asked Ohio woman Lorrie Agan to picture such a scene in the wake of her bitter, contentious divorce in 2014, she would have told you it was unimaginable. But here she was, just four years along the line, walking down the aisle once more. Not only that, but the last person in the world that she could have ever expected to see there was in attendance – her former husband, Jeffrey. Somehow, it had turned out that Lorrie’s first groom was utterly delighted to be at her second wedding.

However, in the immediate years before the massive joy of that big day in April 2018, Lorrie’s life had looked very different. She was a 50-something divorcee living in her home town of Bowling Green, OH, in the shadow of a 25-year marriage which had ended very unhappily. It had been 1989, when Lorrie said, “I do” to Jeffrey at a local electronics outlet. Yes, you read that right, the young couple were unable to afford a conventional wedding venue, so they got married in a made-over shop instead.

As they got into the swing of things, the evidently resourceful new Agan family of two would eventually grow to become a family of ten. Indeed, Lorrie and Jeffrey managed to welcome no fewer than eight children over the course of their marriage, six boys and two girls. Each new addition surely brought the Agans great happiness, but nevertheless, with everything taken into account, mom and dad’s union was not a blissful one.

