This Couple Broke Down After Fleeing Hurricane Irma. Then A Stranger Gave Them An Unusual Letter

Deanna and Benjamin Feist were far away from home after escaping Hurricane Irma. But when they found themselves having car trouble, a stranger did the most incredible thing.

Benjamin and Deanna Feist were out of state while avoiding the devastation of Hurricane Irma in Florida. But as they made their way to a restaurant for lunch, their car suddenly broke down. And before long, they had received a letter from a stranger that left them completely stunned.

Deanna Feist is a 29-year-old hair stylist who lives in Brandon, Florida. She married Benjamin Feist in Plant City, FL, on September 2, 2017. It was only approximately one week later that the state was hit by Hurricane Irma.

