A Couple Couldn’t Tip This Waitress – But They Had A Surprise That Made Her Drop To Her Knees

Waiting tables can be tough – low on pay and high on stress. Not only are you on your feet all shift following orders, but you have to do so with a smile on your face. Chances are that the average server depends on their gratuities just to get by, and so they have to keep their customers happy. But in early 2018, Californian waitress Chelsea Roff had the best shift ever. It started with a tip of a lifetime, when a stranger left her $1,000. But the gratuities over the day kept growing, with each customer leaving the server an offering that outdid the last. These bonuses continued until the last gift brought Roff to her knees and left her in floods of tears.

Chelsea Roff is a 28-year-old waitress who lives in Venice, Los Angeles. She serves customers at the Spring Street Smokehouse bar and restaurant down town, but that is just one of her jobs. Roff also teaches yoga and is the founding director of a very special non-profit organization called Eat Breathe Thrive.

Indeed, Roff has integrated her love of yoga into the charity’s works in its efforts to support sufferers recovering from eating disorders. This cause is particularly meaningful for Roff, with her having battled with behavioral issues concerning food in the past. And it is fair to say that the server’s illness, combined with the task of raising her little sister from an early age, has meant that Roff has not enjoyed the smoothest ride in life.

