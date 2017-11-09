A Couple Drove 10 Hours To Pick Up Their Adopted Baby. Then The Birth Mom Made An Agonizing U-turn

ADVERTISEMENT

This U.S. couple were nearly at the end of a 10-hour drive to go and pick up their new baby, when the phone rang. The voice on the other end of the line told them something they desperately didn’t want to hear. They were left feeling completely empty.

YouTuber, Audra, the woman behind the popular channel, “This Girl Audra,” has racked up millions of views on her YouTube channel since its launch back in 2014. Not only that, but the social media star has gained more than 30,000 loyal subscribers on the platform.

ADVERTISEMENT

On her channel, Audra talks about everything from her diet and exercise routines to mental health and life experiences, often offering advice and support to her followers. Most of her videos get somewhere between 2,000 and 20,000 views on average, but there is one that trumped them all.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT