This Couple Were Expecting Just One Baby – But At The Birth The Doctor Saw There Was Another Head

When Nicole and Matt Ziesemer discovered they were expecting their first child, they wanted to plan every element of the pregnancy. However, fate had other ideas. And when their doctor spotted another head during the delivery, all of the couple’s meticulous preparations went up in smoke.

Nicole and Matt Ziesemer come from the city of Grand Haven in Ottawa County, Michigan. The couple tied the knot at their wonderful white wedding back in November 2013. However, it wasn’t until 2017 that Nicole and Matt expanded their family.

Nicole discovered she was pregnant some time around Labor Day weekend in 2017. And she decided to surprise Matt with the happy news. “She gave me a shirt that said ‘world’s greatest father,’ and that’s how I found out,” the first-time dad told WZZM in January 2018.

