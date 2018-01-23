This Couple Were Forced To Give Up Their Baby. 50 Years On They Finally Learned What Happened To Her

ADVERTISEMENT

Dennis Vinar and Karen Lehmann were once young and madly in love; they had even had plans to get married. But when Lehmann fell pregnant, the baby was put up for adoption – and the couple’s relationship was never the same again. Decades later, though, the former sweethearts reunited. And what happened after that makes for a truly remarkable story.

Vinar and Lehmann had first met back in high school in Minnesota. He had been a football star; she, by contrast, had been more reserved, with a passion for playing the clarinet. The two still found each other, though, and began a romantic relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

And as Vinar would later relate, he believed that his girlfriend was “very special.” What’s more, he revealed to KARE 11 in December 2017, he “was always late for football practice because I was walking Karen home.” Vinar added to the station, “That was much more important, I thought.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT