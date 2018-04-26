A Couple Got A McDonald’s Drive-Thru – But Inside The Bag They Found More Than They Bargained For

ADVERTISEMENT

When Greg and Stacye Terry hit their local McDonald’s drive-thru, they were no doubt looking forward to a tasty breakfast. However, as they peeled open their bag, they realized their server had handed over something much more valuable than food.

Greg and Stacye often grabbed a bite to eat at their local McDonald’s on Lebanon Road in Hermitage, Tennessee. That’s what the couple were doing one day in 2013, when they got an unexpected surprise from the drive-thru.

After placing their order, Greg and Stacye drove along to the next window to collect it. And after a few moments, a member of staff emerged with what the couple thought was their bag of food. However, they soon discovered that something was not quite right.

