This Couple Living In A Homeless Shelter Had A Baby, But Officials Refused To Let The Newborn Stay

One homeless couple were terrified to discover they were expecting a baby on the streets. So, when a shelter finally accepted them, they thought they could relax. However, after officials told them their newborn would be unable to stay there, they found themselves back at square one.

Bernadette Ortiz and Ricardo Lopez found love in a hopeless place. Both of them were living in a homeless encampment known as “the Jungle” in San Jose, California, when they met one another. Although their journeys differed, they had both wound up in the same abysmal situation.

When the couple met in 2012, it had been seven years since Lopez had his own place to call home. He first wound up homeless after quitting his job working as a soil inspector. Meanwhile, Ortiz had found herself without a home following domestic disputes with her husband.

