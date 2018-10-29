After A Couple Learned Their Baby Had Down Syndrome, They Made A Selfless Adoption Decision

ADVERTISEMENT

Andrew and Allison Sweatman were shocked when they were told that their baby daughter had Down syndrome. The couple weren’t sure how they would handle the genetic disorder. Then, after their daughter, Rosie, turned two years old, they made a huge decision that would change their lives forever.

The Sweatmans hail from the Arkansas town of Cabot. They both attended Ouachita Baptist University and married in 2011. Andrew owns the internet company Riveter Solutions and works as a technical specialist for Apple, while Allison is a blogger and hosts a podcast called Oh, So Extra.

When the couple learned that they were expecting their first child, they were living in China while teaching there. But at one of Allison’s pre-natal scans, they received some worrying news. The Sweatmans were told that their unborn daughter had a heart defect. But that wasn’t all. Their baby also had Down syndrome, a chromosomal disease that causes delays in development and intellectual impairment.

