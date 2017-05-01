A Couple Left This Waitress A $400 Tip. But What They Did When They Returned Blew Her Away

ADVERTISEMENT

When one waitress received a $400 tip, she couldn’t believe her luck. However, she had no idea things were about to get even better. In fact, it seems the woman had made such an impression on her customers that they wanted to change her life forever.

Cayla Chandara originally comes from the state of California. However, in 2015 she moved across the Pacific Ocean and relocated to Hawaii. Once there, the young woman had plans to go to college.

However, after Chandara arrived in Hawaii, things got tough. She struggled to earn enough money to pay her bills and keep up with her studies. And as a result, she had to give up school and go to work instead.

