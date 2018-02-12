This Couple Live Off-Grid In A Hilltop Fort, And They’ve Allowed A Glimpse Into Their Frugal Lives

ADVERTISEMENT

U.K. couple Sarah Simpson and Nigel Mepham first met on a campsite in Cornwall, southern England, in 2015. The amenities there were basic, but it wouldn’t be long before they moved to a place with no running water and no toilet facilities. But more importantly for them, there was no rent and no trace of the rat race. For these green crusaders, their makeshift wooden dwelling nestled in a coastal hilltop fort was just perfect.

Sarah is a 27-year-old former teacher, while Nigel is a 44-year-old ex-estate manager. The couple has veered away from their chosen career paths and now survive on an annual sum which is a fraction of what some people would spend on a holiday. But Sarah and Nigel don’t live like the majority of us – in fact, for the past two years they haven’t even lived in a house.

The green-tinged soul mates first encountered each other at a campsite a few years ago. Sarah had chosen to live under canvas to save rent money while she worked in a relatively low-paid teaching position. Meanwhile, Nigel was doing odd jobs around the site and was not earning a huge amount of money either.

