This Couple Were Ready To Walk Down The Aisle. Then Her Mother Found A Truth Hidden For 20 Years

As Kay Parker flicked through some photographs ahead of her daughter’s wedding, one picture in particular caught her eye. The image showed her little girl stood beside a boy of the same age when she was younger. However, as Kay looked closer, she discovered an amazing truth that had gone unnoticed for two decades.

Going off to college is, in many ways, a journey of discovery. For many young adults, it is an opportunity to meet people from other states and backgrounds that they might not have otherwise come across in their hometowns. And for the lucky few, they might just find the one.

That’s exactly what happened in the case of Heidi and Ed Savitt. Heidi had left her home in Sheffield, England, to go study economics and management at Newcastle University. Meanwhile, Londoner Ed was reading psychology and business at the same establishment.

