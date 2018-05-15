This Couple Refused To Smooch On Kiss Cam – But The Man Pulled Out A Note That Sent The Crowd Wild

ADVERTISEMENT

When Adam Martin booked tickets to a hockey game, he was concerned about one thing: the kiss cam. So he made sure to take appropriate precautions. And as the camera swung round to him and his date, he did something totally unexpected – and the crowd lost it.

Adam Martin is a hockey fan from Minnesota. In fact, you might even recognize him from a video that went totally viral back in February 2014. It all started at a hockey game that took place on February 14 – Valentine’s Day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Martin had been at work that day, but he had exciting plans to look forward to in the evening. He had tickets to the University of Minnesota hockey game, in fact, and he had a date. Except it wasn’t quite the usual kind of Valentine’s Day date.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT