This Couple Returned To The Gas Station Where They Met, And A CCTV Camera Caught Them Dead To Rights

ADVERTISEMENT

Meeting your future partner at a gas station is pretty unusual. Returning to the same gas station and having something even more out of the ordinary take place is stranger still. But that’s what happened with Craig Godfrey and Laura Orr – and CCTV captured every minute.

Where did you meet your partner? Perhaps you met them in a bar or on an online dating website, or maybe you were set up on a blind date. Well, for Godfrey and Orr, a gas station was the setting for their first meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT

One morning in July 2016 Orr popped into a gas station on her way to work. She only intended on grabbing a coffee, but instead she ended up leaving with a whole lot more.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT