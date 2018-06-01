This Couple Have Been Together For Over 50 Years, But Their Makeovers Left Them Lost For Words

ADVERTISEMENT

Jo and Kevin loved each other very much, but they had perhaps not given as much attention to their appearances in their 49 years of marriage. So, they decided to have a makeover, and the end result left them both totally stunned.

They are a pair with a truly heartwarming story. They’ve been married for nearly 50 years, having first met as teenagers back in 1967. When they first got to know each other, Jo was 14 and Kevin was 16 years old. They were indeed young, but they found true love.

Jo thinks that she first caught Kevin’s eye because she looked as though she’d be fun company, while she had thought that he was a good looking guy – even likening him to Patrick Swayze. It really seems like ever since they met they’ve been enjoying their life together.

