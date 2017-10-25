This Couple Uncovered Hidden Cameras In Their Airbnb, So They Immediately Called The Police

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone who has stayed in an Airbnb can tell you that they come in all shapes and sizes. Mostly, what people want is somewhere that is clean, well-kept and safe. Unfortunately, one Indiana couple were disturbed to discover that their particular room may have been the den of a “video voyeur.”

Picking a place on Airbnb is pretty straightforward. First you decide what region or area you would like to stay in, then you pick the room or private house that fits your needs. Coupled with the comments section, which allows you to see what other guests have said about the rental, your decision is usually a simple one.

As a result of its ease of use, Airbnb has spread all over the globe. In essence, its popularity is down to two things: the income it offers people who own space they aren’t using, and the variety of accommodation available to travellers. However, because it is primarily ordinary people who run them, on occasion there are downsides to Airbnbs.

