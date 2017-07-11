This Couple Waited Anxiously To Adopt A Newborn. Then News From The Birth Mom Left Them In Tears

By Math Anthony
July 11, 2017
When Katie went to work that day, she had absolutely no idea what was going to happen. Then, she spotted her husband in the corridor. He told her something unbelievable. From that moment on, their lives would never be the same again.

Matt and Katie first met as college undergraduates. Matt was helping to move a fellow student into his room, when he got lost. It was Katie who gave him directions.

Thinking she was cute, Matt invited Katie to come and play soccer. And, before long, the pair started officially dating. Then, three years later, Matt and Katie got married, becoming Mr and Mrs Curtis.

