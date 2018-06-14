This Couple Were Mourning The Loss Of Their Baby When A Waitress’ Awkward Question Floored Them

ADVERTISEMENT

Debbie and Shaun Riddle were regulars at the West Side Cafe in Fort Worth, Texas. When they stopped by for lunch one day, they perhaps had more reason than ever to treat themselves. They had, after all, just suffered the loss of their baby daughter, Glory. But then their waitress asked an incredibly awkward question.

It was an afternoon in June, 2015 when the Riddles went to dine at the West Side. Although they ate there quite often, they were nonetheless surprised when their waitress remembered them from a previous visit. Indeed, it had been about a month since they last ate at the cafe.

In fact, their server that day, Kayla Lane, often remembers the customers who dine at West Side. Although she comes into contact with many people while waiting tables, she just has a knack for placing a face. “I remember people,” the waitress told CBS Dallas in June 2015. “I’m really good at remembering people.”

