This Couple Weren’t Able To Pay The Rent, So They Converted An Old Van Into The Home Of Their Dreams

Adam Croft and Nikki Pepperell were struggling to pay the rent. But then they came up with a unique answer to their problems. The couple transformed a van into a home – and the results were astonishing.

Croft, 32, and Pepperell, 35, are from Stroud in Gloucestershire. He was a landscape gardener and the owner of Cotswold Bells tent rental service, while she worked in an office job. But they both realized that they didn’t have any disposable income because of the high costs of their rent and bills.

“We found that we were spending all our money on rent when we were working in the U.K.,” Croft told SWNS. “Pretty much all of our wages were going. At the end of the month, once we had paid for the running of the car and living costs, we wouldn’t really be left with anything.”

