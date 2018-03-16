This Couple Won $80K For Food Poisoning – But Then Investigators Saw Their Vacation Pics On Facebook

ADVERTISEMENT

At some point, everyone needs a vacation. For British couple Leon Roberts and Jade Muzoka though, their holiday to Turkey in July 2015 ended in tears, with them claiming more than $80,000 in compensation for food poisoning. However, the case took a dramatic turn when investigators saw the couple’s vacation pictures on Facebook.

Residents of Derby, England, Roberts is a 37-year-old railway industry contractor, and 27-year-old Muzoka is a fitness trainer. The couple shared a passion for fitness and had a child together. In July 2015, they decided to go on a week-long vacation to Turkey, staying at the Cornelia Golf Resort and Spa.

However, in April 2016 Roberts and Muzoka filed a claim against the travel firm TUI, alleging that they both came down with food poisoning on that holiday. Through their lawyer, the couple pursued a payment of about £58,000 ($80,000) in compensation. With that in mind, TUI launched an investigation into their claims.

