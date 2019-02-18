A Dad Built His Daughter A Giant Dollhouse She Could Play In – And It’s Actually Awesome

ADVERTISEMENT

Looking at the finished product, it’s amazing to think that the dollhouse began as level decking, transformed by a spark of inspiration and plenty of perspiration. The end result bears no resemblance to the plain swimming pool base it once was. In its place stands a combined playhouse and an amazing work of art, all built for one lucky girl.

What was its inspiration? Well, even if you haven’t heard of rancher and businessman Isaac Ellwood, you’re likely aware of his product, barbed wire. This man also went on to build the famous property bearing his name, Ellwood House, in 1879. It still stands on its original plot in DeKalb, Illinois. Today, it serves as a museum and event venue.

Significantly, the Ellwood grounds are also home to another curiosity called Little House. Every carpenter in the town of DeKalb had a hand in building this miniature abode, which features a roof identical to the full-sized Ellwood home. Little House’s builders displayed it in a country parade in 1892, and then it fell into use as a playhouse for generations of local children.

