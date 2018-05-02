20 Ingenious Camping Hacks That’ll Make Your Vacation Run Like A Dream

ADVERTISEMENT

If you feel the urge to head into the great outdoors for a camping trip, there will be plenty you need to prepare beforehand. But while you may have covered the obvious – food supplies, a tent, gallons of insecticide – some things may not have crossed your mind. So from quick fire-starters to an impromptu washing machine, these camping hacks will have you prepared for absolutely any eventuality. Check off these 20 items and ensure that your al fresco vacation runs like a dream not an out-and-out nightmare.

20. Foam tiles a firm favorite

Part of the magic of camping is roughing it in the great outdoors, but it quickly loses its charm when you wake up aching all over. Rather than placing your sleeping bag straight on the cold, hard ground, try taking it easy. Lay down some foam tiles first, and your back will thank you later.

19. Liquid light show

Battery torches are often the go-to light source for campers, but these devices are inherently directional. If you are looking for a more ambient way to light up all corners of your tent, look to this ingenious camping hack for illumination. Simply strap a head lamp to a jug of water, and it will splash light in all directions.

