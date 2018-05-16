20 Ingenious Ways To Give Your Old Towels A New Lease Of Life

ADVERTISEMENT

No towel lasts forever – eventually, it’s going to get old and dogged and stagger on its last legs. But before you dispose of it, you may want to give one of these simple projects a try. After all, they’re perfect for breathing new life into your old towels, from bags and pillows to soft toys and even watchbands.

20. Cleaning rags

Buying disposable cleaning cloths isn’t just bad for your wallet, but the environment too. So if you have an old towel to hand, you can kill two birds with one stone by using it instead. Just grab a pair of scissors and cut it up into smaller squares. Voila: free, washable and reusable cleaning rags.

19. A picnic blanket

Rather than buying a huge picnic blanket that you might only use a few times a year, you could always make your own – and it’s super easy to do so. Indeed, simply take a few old tea towels and stitch them together, with another layer of cloth for the backing.

