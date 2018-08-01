20 Ingenious Ways To Give Old Household Objects A New Lease Of Life

ADVERTISEMENT

They say one man’s trash is another man’s treasure. But if you follow any of the ingenious ideas in this list, you can actually have both. Indeed, before you throw out old or broken household items, make sure that there’s no way to repurpose them first. After all, chances are that there’s something you can do with it. Whether it’s turning old plastic bags into a basket or using a push broom to organize your desk, trash rules!

20. Tin can planter

Instead of recycling your tin cans, try upcycling them instead. While they might not seem like the most attractive planters around, you can jazz them up with a little spray paint. Just remember to make some holes in the bottom for drainage. And don’t forget to do the same on both sides of any can you use for the hanging wire.

19. Teacup candles

If you have an old unused teacup lying around, you can easily repurpose it into something more useful. Simply grab a cheap candle, melt the wax into a pan, and then pour it into the cup. To make sure the wick stays in place while you pour, elevate it above the cup using a clothes peg. Once it’s set, you’ll have a charming teacup candle.

