This Mom Boiled Toilet Paper To Help Her In Tough Times. And The Results Left The Internet Stunned

When former Marine Amber Mills got sick, depression started to take hold. Unable to work, she needed a hobby to keep her mind focused. Then she saw a contest that caught her imagination. Feeling inspired, she grabbed a roll of toilet paper and started boiling it. Now, what she’s done has left the internet in awe.

When Mills returned home to Hurst, Texas, after her duties as a Marine were over, her health took a turn for the worse. She was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, a disease which affects the nerves. And with her health deteriorating, it just wasn’t possible to keep working.

Although she had three kids to keep her busy, Mills nonetheless began to sink into depression. As she explained to USA Today in 2015, “Because of the multiple sclerosis and all of the health issues I have, I had become emotionally defeated in life and just had a lot of issues.”

