20 Super-Creative Ways To Reuse Old Bottle Caps

While it’s usually possible to recycle plastic or glass bottles, the caps are another story entirely. If you’re cringing at the thought of sending dozens of caps to a landfill after a party, then you could always upcycle them into something more useful. Indeed, there are all manner of creative ways to reuse old bottle caps, from home décor and artwork to toys and jewelry.

20. These wind chimes

You’ll need a lot of bottle caps for this one, but even if you’re not a big soda fan, it’s not difficult to get your hands on them. Indeed, you can even order them online. And once you have, making wind chimes is simple. Just punch holes in two sides of each cap and use jump rings to chain them together beneath a topper.

19. These candles

That’s right – bottle caps really do make for tiny, but awesome, candleholders. To make complete candles, then, all you need to do is melt down some crayons, pour the wax into the upturned cap and throw in a wick. Voila: colorful, cheap and environmentally-friendly candles. Just remember to add a scent to the melted wax, as “burnt crayon” isn’t the most delightful smell.

