40 Thrift Store Secrets Every Savvy Bargain Hunter Should Know

ADVERTISEMENT

A thrift store can be overwhelming, especially for newbies who don’t know the ropes. Fortunately, seasoned shoppers and employees of these organizations know their way around and have shared some of the best tips and tricks, as well as some secrets about how thrift stores operate. Here are 40 of them…

40. Start with housewares

When cleaning house, we hold onto small items, such as jewelry. But plates and glasses often end up in the “donate” pile as they take up space without getting much use. So, start your shopping trip in the housewares section – you might find something extra-valuable. Pippa Williams, who blogs about thrifting at Too Cheap Blondes, told Yahoo, “There are sets of china that costs thousands of dollars and you can very easily find it for $19.99 for the entire set.”

ADVERTISEMENT

39. Haggling is a no-no

Former thrift store employee Kitty Fields told Tough Nickel that haggling will do little to ingratiate you with shop staffers. She said customers would often try and talk down the price of an already deeply discounted item. At which point, she would deny them. “The more you argue with a thrift store employee,” she wrote, the less likely they would be to “give you a break in the future.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT