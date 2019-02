ADVERTISEMENT

They say one man’s trash is another’s treasure, and no one proves that statement to be true quite like upcyclers. They make it their mission to take discarded or otherwise undesirable materials and transform them into gorgeous, one-of-a-kind home accents. Read on to see 40 wonderful examples of their hard work.

40. Chair made of coins

Who knew spare change could make such an attractive place to sit? Reddit user gnomic_fox shared this stunning project, a chair made of melded coins. Other users did have some questions though, as some wondered if the chair would be sealed to prevent rust. Indeed, one suggested keeping the coin chair out of the sun – needless to say, a metal seat could get pretty hot.

39. Plastic bag plant holder

Most of us have a stash of plastic bags from the grocery store – and here’s a good way how to upcycle a good portion of them. With a few twists and knots, you can turn them into a macrame plant holder for your hanging greens. According to the person behind the project, Instagram user naturallymogi, it’s an adorable way to keep plastic from ending up in the ocean or in a landfill, too.

