40 Creative Ideas That Prove Muffin Tins Are A Lot More Versatile Than You Think

Once upon a time, people only used the cupped tray known as the muffin tin to bake muffins and cupcakes. Now, though, people have realized that this kitchen accessory has more uses than just for baking – here are 40 creative ways to get even more use out of yours.

40. Preserve herbs

It’s such a shame to throw away unneeded sprigs of an herb after meal prep. Your muffin tin can help you with that – dice your basil, oregano or parsley and place a bit into each cup of the tray. Then pour over a few tablespoons of your favorite cooking oil, freeze it all into cubes and store until you’re ready to cook with them again.

39. Bird feeder

A muffin tin can also hold a smorgasbord of snacks for your avian friends. Dangling the muffin tin beneath a pan, board or other roofing material will keep the snacks from getting wet, and birds can easily perch beneath it while they snack from the tray.

