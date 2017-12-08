This Crossing Guard Heard An 8-Year-Old’s Frantic Plea – And Immediately Went Into Mother Mode

ADVERTISEMENT

It may seem as though crossing guards have one job: to get people from one side of the road to another. But their overall goal is to promote safety and, sometimes, that means they have to go above and beyond their routine duties.

One California crossing guard proved this to be true when she heard a child begging for help. The crossing guard relied on both her patrolling know-how and her fierce motherly instinct to save the eight-year-old from impending danger.

ADVERTISEMENT

Measuring in at just 4 feet 8 inches, Adrian Young might not have the imposing stature one would expect of a person tasked with directing traffic. But in August 2016, she had no trouble going about her job guiding drivers and pedestrians to safely travel to and from an East Hollywood elementary school.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT