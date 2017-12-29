A Customer Handed Over A $100 Tip, But He Changed His Mind After Witnessing The Waiter’s Reaction

By Tijen Butler
December 29, 2017
Image: YouTube/Maurice Green

Everyone knows that it’s custom to tip waiters, especially if they’re good hosts. The general rule of thumb is to give 15-20% of your bill, but one man took it a step further. The generous patron tipped his waiter a cool $100 – but then the waiter’s reaction to the money made the customer think again.

Image: YouTube/Maurice Green

Maurice Green was enjoying a meal at a Don Pablo’s restaurant in Dallas, Texas. Tucking into his food, he noticed how hardworking and kind the waiter who’d served him was. The waiter was a young man called Johnny and it turned out he’d had been in some financial difficulties.

Image: YouTube/Maurice Green

Green engaged with his waiter because he suspected that the guy was feeling down. Green asked how his day was going and after letting out a sigh, the server admitted that it had been “kind of rough.” Green was not surprised; “I kind of sensed that,” he said.

