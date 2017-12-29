A Customer Handed Over A $100 Tip, But He Changed His Mind After Witnessing The Waiter’s Reaction

ADVERTISEMENT

Everyone knows that it’s custom to tip waiters, especially if they’re good hosts. The general rule of thumb is to give 15-20% of your bill, but one man took it a step further. The generous patron tipped his waiter a cool $100 – but then the waiter’s reaction to the money made the customer think again.

Maurice Green was enjoying a meal at a Don Pablo’s restaurant in Dallas, Texas. Tucking into his food, he noticed how hardworking and kind the waiter who’d served him was. The waiter was a young man called Johnny and it turned out he’d had been in some financial difficulties.

Green engaged with his waiter because he suspected that the guy was feeling down. Green asked how his day was going and after letting out a sigh, the server admitted that it had been “kind of rough.” Green was not surprised; “I kind of sensed that,” he said.

