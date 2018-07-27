This Dad And His Daughter Were Taking A Walk, But When Grandma Realized Where They Were She Lost It

ADVERTISEMENT

Thanks to technology, keeping in touch with distant loved ones is now easier than ever. Grandma Tutu may have known this, too; as she lived hundreds of miles away from her son and granddaughter, she had become accustomed to talking to her family via a video app. On one occasion, however, what may have initially seemed like a perfectly normal chat through the screen became so much more.

The doting grandmother had spent the past 14 months building up a relationship with her son’s daughter through the video-calling app Tango. You see, Grandma Tutu’s son and his partner live in Los Angeles, making the trip to Oregon not one that can be done in a hurry. Yet it is apparently important for the couple that their little girl nurtures a strong bond with her grandma – even with the distance between them.

Moreover, Grandma Tutu’s son and daughter-in-law get to speak to her every day and so keep her up to date with the toddler’s development. They have also used the time to check up on her health and general wellbeing. But on one occasion in particular, the video chat between Grandma Tutu and her family was a little different.

