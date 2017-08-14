This Dad Got Fined For Taking His Son On Vacation, So He Showed Up Wielding A Bucket Of Coins

ADVERTISEMENT

All parents know the excitement and joy of being able to take their children on trips to see the world. For Paddy Forbes, though, his decision to take his son overseas ended in a fine.

Forbes, father of six-year-old Tommy-Lee, didn’t take kindly to the decision to fine him, either. Instead, he responded to the notice in April 2017 with a bucket of coins and a barely detectable smirk on his face.

It all started in February of that same year, when 49-year-old Forbes took his family, including Tommy-Lee’s mother, aunt and uncle, on a once-in-a-lifetime vacation to Egypt. It was something the working-class father wouldn’t normally be able to do.

