A Dad Thought He’d Gifted $1,200 To His Daughter, But The Response He Received Was Not From Her

ADVERTISEMENT

When Alan Trusler sent $1,200 to his daughter Melissa, he hoped it would be the perfect birthday gift. However, little did he know that he’d be the one surprised. That’s because when he received a response to his present, it wasn’t from Melissa.

Melissa Trusler works as a sales executive in Seattle, Washington. In May 2017, the young woman was getting ready to celebrate her 30th birthday later that month. And her dad Alan, who lives in Colville, WA, was planning a big gesture for his daughter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trusler had had her eye on a new sofa. However, the one that she wanted wasn’t just any old couch. It was a modern gray one, complete with USB ports and reclining sections. Trusler thought that the sofa would look great in her new home. So, her dad decided to help her buy it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT