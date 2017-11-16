After This Dad Heard Strange Noises In The Attic, Cameras Caught A Neighbor Secretly Watching Them

ADVERTISEMENT

An unexpected creak in the night can scare even the steadiest of property owners. Usually, it’s an innocuous noise, the sound of the furnace kick-starting or a drip of water falling through a pipe. One Pittsburgh couple probably assumed they were hearing the same sort of house-related din as they slept at night – at least, at first.

But as the noise continued, they realized it was something more sinister – and they knew they had to do something about it. So, they installed a camera to see just where the noise was coming from. When they played the footage back, they couldn’t believe the terrifying images. Their neighbor appeared to be secretly spying on them.

Before their frightening revelation, Jerome and Ashley Kennedy were just like any other couple in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. They lived with their ten-month-old daughter, Regan, in an historic home in the city. Robert Havrilla, 69, lived in the house next door. The couple described him as “very reclusive.”

