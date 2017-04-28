Dad Let His 3-Year-Old Pick Her Own Outfit For Picture Day. Then His Wife Saw The Result

ADVERTISEMENT

Kaylieann Steinbach is a very cute three-year-old from Rocklin, California. The youngster lives with her parents, Austin and Jami. But little Kaylieann is certainly not your typical toddler.

That’s because Kaylieann suffers from a medical condition that makes her a bit unique. She wasn’t born deaf, but she has since lost 75 percent of her hearing. And unfortunately for Kaylieann, the deafness is in both of her ears. That’s why the little girl has to wear a hearing aid.

However, it wasn’t her hearing problems that recently pushed her into the limelight. It was something else that caught the internet’s attention. Kaylieann became a star of both local and international media because of something she did at school.

