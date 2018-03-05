When This Dad Of Three Saw His Wife’s Ultrasound, He Completely Passed Out From Shock

ADVERTISEMENT

By 2017 Nia and Robert Tolbert were already the proud parents of three sons and content with life as a family of five. So, when the couple discovered they were expecting once more, it came as quite the surprise. Then when Robert saw his wife’s ultrasound, he fainted in shock.

The Tolberts live in Waldorf, Maryland. The couple first met in 2007 through some friends. And for them, it was pretty much love at first sight. They started dating and in 2011 the Tolberts welcomed their first child – a boy named Shai.

However, the couple did not leave their family there. By the time they married in 2014, Nia was already pregnant once more, and this time she was expecting twins. The Tolberts welcomed their new additions in 2011, adding two more little boys, Alexander and Riley, to their brood.

