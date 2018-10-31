After Their Dad Tragically Passed Away, These Girls Got A Heartwarming Invitation From A Teacher

ADVERTISEMENT

The Reece family had been through the unimaginable. Their patriarch, Luke, had passed away suddenly, at just 32 years of age. He left behind two daughters, Avery and Alivia, whose teacher came up with a heartwarming way to help them through their tough transition.

When Luke Reece married his wife Shelley, he became a stepdad to her three sons, Seth, Blake and Hunter. But according to Hunter, he was more like a father to them. “You didn’t care if I wasn’t your biological kid, you treated me like I was your own and thought of me as your own,” he wrote in a Facebook post about Luke.

Later on, Luke and Shelley would welcome two daughters of their own to the world – Avery and Alivia. With the Reece family now complete, Luke worked hard to support all seven members as the head of plant operations at Stonegate Health Campus in Lapeer, Michigan. According to his obituary, “He took everything upon himself and did it with a smile that you could never forget.”

