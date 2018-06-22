This Dad Saw His Son With A Homeless Man, But His Spirits Sank When He Learned The Real Situation

ADVERTISEMENT

When Blanton O’Neal saw his young son with a homeless man at a gas station, he immediately assumed that the stranger wanted money. However, after talking to his son, he learned the true situation and that made his stomach sink.

O’Neal lives in South Carolina with his family. He has three young sons, which must keep him very busy. With that in mind, in June 2018, he was responsible for driving his 11-year-old son Sean to a soccer tournament in neighboring North Carolina.

At one point during their road trip, the father-son duo stopped off at a gas station to purchase refreshments. When O’Neal went to pay for some drinks, he gave Sean the keys to his car so that the youngster could wait inside. However, when he returned to the vehicle, the dad came across a sight that worried him.

