A Dad Saw A Video Of His Son Stealing Christmas Lights, So He Flew Right To The Scene Of The Crime

ADVERTISEMENT

Christmas is one of the happiest times of the year for people across the globe, bringing families together to celebrate. However, Joe Stricker of Centennial, Colorado, found his love of the festive season severely dented when a group of youngsters vandalized the Christmas decorations in his yard. But he was even more shocked when the father of one of the culprits arrived on his doorstep.

Stricker and his family have set up spectacular Christmas light displays outside their home for the past eight years. Dubbed “Stricker’s Winter Wonderland” by locals, the elaborate decorations are up and running from Thanksgiving to the New Year. The lights are on for five hours every day and also include “holiday specs” inspired by stories such as The Night Before Christmas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stricker’s hard work gained even wider recognition in 2015, when his display won the Holiday Lights competition run by The Denver Post. But earning that accolade certainly hasn’t caused him to rest on his laurels in the years that have followed. Indeed, in 2017 Stricker spent 80 hours putting the Winter Wonderland together, as he strived to perfect his festive vision.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT