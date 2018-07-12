This Dad Thought His Son Was In Afghanistan, But His Epic Homecoming Was Just Around The Corner

ADVERTISEMENT

Sitting on the floor at home, Byron Honea plays with his phone. There’s a tree by the fireplace and stockings hang from the mantle. It reflects the homes of many families at Christmas. But for Byron there’s something missing: his son, Bryce. However, while his dad thought he was serving in Afghanistan, their reunion was closer than Byron realized.

Christmas is a time for families. So for those who have loved ones far away, for example serving in the military, it can be a particularly tough period of the year. Being stationed overseas can lead to sons, daughters, fathers, wives and siblings and others being absent.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a result, time spent with such family members is particularly treasured. Although we live in a highly connected era, where no one is more than a click away on the likes of Facebook and Instagram, there’s nothing that compares to the connection of a warm hug from a loved one.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT