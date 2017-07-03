Dad Took A Video Of Their Beautiful Baby In Mom’s Arms. Then They Saw Her Change In An Alarming Way

ADVERTISEMENT

All new parents complain about getting no sleep with their new arrival, but this couple from Renfrew, Ontario, were certainly not exaggerating. Their daughter barely slept, but it took two years before they found out exactly why.

Robin and Kirk Hisko are the devoted parents of a three-year-old girl called Ever. They haven’t had it so easy as a family, though. And it all started shortly after Ever was born.

When mom and dad brought Ever home from the hospital they noticed that she was having difficulty feeding. And not only that, the newborn kept throwing up whatever she ate. Plus, she seemed to be crying constantly.

