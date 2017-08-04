This Dad Was Watching His CCTV Footage. Then He Spotted His Wife Lying On The Baby’s Bedroom Floor

ADVERTISEMENT

The noise of conversation and laughter coming from downstairs was stopping her baby boy from getting off to sleep, so the young mom headed upstairs to see if she could settle him. When she didn’t come back after a while, her curious husband looked at the CCTV baby monitor to see what was going on upstairs. Then he noticed that his wife was lying flat out on the floor of his son’s room.

Tyrone and Caryn Morris are 20-something parents from Durban, South Africa. In January 2017 they invited a couple of friends round to their home for dinner. When the guests arrived it was still early enough for their 15-month-old son, Brody, to still be up and naturally the baby provided some entertainment.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, as the evening went on, it soon became time for the little one to leave the stage and go to bed. But as anyone who has been a parent knows sometimes this is easier said than done. Seldom has this fact been truer than it was that night for Caryn Morris.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT