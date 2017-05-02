This Dad Went To Take A Picture With His Family – But Then They Spotted Somebody Hiding In The Back

ADVERTISEMENT

When one family planned a trip away recently, they were looking forward to the adventure ahead. After packing up their car, their dad decided to mark the occasion with a selfie. But, as they posed for the photo, they spotted someone hiding in the back of the vehicle.

The Richter family hail from the state of Oregon. Moreover, like many families they enjoy spending time together. As a result, in March 2017 mom Amber, dad Erik and three of their children decided to take a trip.

Indeed, they decided that the world was their oyster. Consequently, they jumped into their car ready for adventure. Mom and dad sat up front while the three children squeezed in beside one another on the back seat.

