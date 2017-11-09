This Dad’s Stomach Dropped When He Was Pulled Over. Then The Cop Pointed To His Kid In The Back

ADVERTISEMENT

Before LaVonte Dell was pulled over, it may have been just a regular Monday afternoon for him. He had been driving around Westland, Michigan, on that day in April 2016, going about his business and with his young daughter Lauren along for the ride.

Meanwhile, Joshua Scaglione, a cop from the City of Westland Police Department, was also in the area and on the beat. And, as it turned out, the two men were about to meet. Scaglione had spotted that Dell’s vehicle had tinted windows, and these were of concern to the officer.

Indeed, Michigan traffic law prohibits tinted windows that reflect 35 percent or more of light. It’s perhaps no surprise, then, that Scaglione wanted to investigate whether Dell’s car was breaking this rule. As a result, while on his journey, Dell spotted the flashing lights that every driver dreads.

