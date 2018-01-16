When Her Daughter Was Born With Abnormal Limbs, This Mom Made A Heartbreaking Decision To Amputate

ADVERTISEMENT

When Jemma Kelly was born with deformities to her hands and a leg, her parents had to deal with a heartbreaking conundrum. But as they were keen for their daughter to have as normal a life as possible, they eventually came to a decision: one of the little girl’s limbs had to be amputated.

Back in 2012, however, Tamara and Jimmy Kelly were looking forward to welcoming their child into the world. And little Jemma arrived in July that year; after her birth, however, her parents were told something that Tamara has since admitted came as a major shock.

Indeed, after Jemma had been delivered by cesarean section, doctors broke some worrying news to the baby’s mom. In particular, they explained that her daughter had been born with missing fingers and a deformed leg. What’s more, this was the first time that Tamara had known that there was anything different about her new child.

