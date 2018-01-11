This Mom’s Daughter Received A Package From Amazon – But Inside The Box She Found A Disturbing Note

ADVERTISEMENT

Online shopping has become the norm and every day, people are getting packages delivered to their doorstep. But when one teen received a box from Amazon, it was far from normal. She found a disturbing note inside that shocked her deeply.

April Dorsett was only 13 years old, so she was very excited to see a package addressed to her name. She lived with her parents, Philip and Kim Dorsett in the United Kingdom. The family are from Bolton in Greater Manchester, England.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her father ordered a £30 make-up advent calendar through Amazon as an early Christmas treat for April. He requested that the invoice say, “Love from mum and dad.” Unfortunately, this is not what April received.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT