When His Daughter Told Him “You Can’t Wear That To School,” This Dad Decided To Take Drastic Action

Like many teenagers, this Florida girl was mortified by her father’s wardrobe. However, when she confronted him about it, he reacted in the most unexpected manner. That’s because her dad decided to do something about her attitude in the most extreme way possible.
Bradley Herbst and his daughter, Sydney, come from Jacksonville, Florida. For the most part, they enjoy a great relationship. Nonetheless, like many teenagers, Sydney often finds her dad to be embarrassing.
“He embarrasses me all the time,” Sydney said during an interview with Today in April 2017. However, there was one thing in particular that really made the 14-year-old blush – her dad’s dress sense.
