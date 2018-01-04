After Her Daughters Died In A Terrible Fire, This Mother Saw A Sign Of Hope In The Bathroom Mirror

ADVERTISEMENT

When Madonna Badger’s house caught fire on Christmas Day 2011, she lost more than just her home and her possessions. Horrifically, her parents and three daughters all perished in the blaze, too – a tragedy so momentous that in its aftermath Badger considered suicide. In time, though, the grieving mother saw a sign of hope – and it came from an unlikely place.

Before the devastating inferno changed Badger’s life forever, though, she was busy raising Lily, nine, and seven-year-old twins Sarah and Grace in Stamford, Connecticut. And when she wasn’t tending to her children, she was busy running her New York-based ad agency Badger & Winters.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, in 2011 Badger took some time out from work to enjoy the holidays with her family. Indeed, she had likely looked forward to spending that Christmas at home with her girls and her own parents, Lomer and Pauline Johnson.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT