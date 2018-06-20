After Her Daughter’s Second Birthday Party, This Mom’s Worst Fear Came True

ADVERTISEMENT

Ashley Chesnut and her husband Tim had just thrown a birthday party for their daughter Gracie. But shortly after the joyful celebration, tragedy struck. And a devastating realization was about to change the mom-of-two’s life forever.

Chesnut is 30 years old and lives in Nebraska with her family. She married Tim and they welcomed a daughter named Gracie. Less than two years later, she gave birth to a son and called him Easton.

When Easton was a few months old, Gracie turned two. The family hosted a party to celebrate her second birthday and it was a very happy event. But the following day, something terrible happened.

